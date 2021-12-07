12/07/2021 at 3:46 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, has urged the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday to make a decision on whether installed or not on current Nissan grounds before the December 17. At that time, the next meeting of the reindustrialization commission has been scheduled and the Administration is confident that it will be able to discuss GWM’s response together with the company and the unions. At the beginning of the month, the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Business of the Generalitat sent the Chinese manufacturer a new offer, “clearly much improved with respect to the needs that they had transferred us,” as described by Minister Reyes.

The Nissan factories in Catalonia will final closure on December 31 and the actors involved in the reindustrialization process operate to have a replacement attached before that date. Great Wall is the first option and the one that generates the most consensus among all the actors involved in the process, mainly the two administrations and the unions. That is why the Administration is holding its pulse and has raised its latest offer to avoid having to activate the ‘plan B’. Knowledgeable sources of the same encrypt it in more than 100 million euros in public aid, a reduction in Nissan’s claims for the transfer of assets from the Zona Franca plant and an assignment by the unions to negotiate part of the working conditions.

“The Chinese manufacturer is analyzing the proposal. We have convened the new reindustrialization table for December 17 and, therefore, we hope to have a response. Hopefully positive, since the offer was clearly much improved with regard to the needs that they had transferred to us “, declared the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto. Sources of the other public interlocutor in the reindustrialization, the Department of Enterprise, explain that the meeting has not yet taken place at the highest level that They had requested with the management of GWM. The intention is to hold a videoconference in which Minister Maroto, Minister Roger Torrent and the leadership of GMW participate to know the final response of the Chinese. And said video conclave they hope to have it before 17 December, to formalize that Friday if the reindustrialization of Nissan passes through GWM or not.

The date of December 17, however, is not an ultimatum. “Other possibilities always remain alive“Explain sources familiar with the conversations. However, the clock is ticking and the date of December 31 is closer each day. The parties are throwing the rest for GWM as it is the one that generates the most consensus, and that is that the ‘plan B ‘has been the subject of differences between administrations in recent days. Industry explicitly introduced in the last meeting the possibility of complementing the alternative route of the electromobility hub led by QEV Technologies with a repair and maintenance company of Something that aroused the frontal rejection of the Generalitat. This Tuesday Maroto has highlighted several times in his speech the idea that “the two competent authorities are working together, in a reinforced way”, which aims to “give confidence to any investor “.