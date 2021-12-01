Inés in trouble ?, “They are going to catch her and she’s going to make more muddy” | Reform

“They are going to muddy more”, Mhoni Seer launched a tremendous prediction by ensuring that very soon, perhaps next week Inés and her husband Victor “N” would be arrested and these controversial characters would expose more famous people.

The Cuban was direct by assuring that the former driver of Ventaneando and her family would be in some very close islands where they would be located and apprehended to face justice in Mexico.

They are going to catch Inés and her husband and they are going to catch her, I think she is in the Dominican Republic, in Bárbados, very close to the islands and that she is going to get more muddy, said the famous Mhoni Vidente in an interview.

It may interest you: “Galilea Montijo is going to go”, Mhoni Vidente launches prediction

The fortune teller assured that more politicians, athletes and celebrities will be implicated in the case of Agnes and her husband, since it would be 3 billion pesos that have been diverted and assured that when they are arrested they will talk about what happened.

At the time of catching them they are going to spill the beans, said Mhoni Vidente.

Whoever was part of the program Today a few yesterdays ago raised the issue of the former television host and the lawyer due to having addressed the issue of the Guadalajara host Galilea Montijo and the scandal she is facing for appearing in the book called Emma and the other ladies of the narco.

LISTEN TO MHONI HERE

Inés in trouble? “They’re going to catch her and she’s going to get more muddy.” Photo: ..

Mhoni Vidente indicated that Montijo did not act in the correct way in the face of this scandal and that this was due to the pressure she feels from her husband, her family and others; in addition to highlighting that it was more than once again she and her husband separated themselves from the business of Agnes and your partner.

The seer assured that at the moment no one is questioning her about her relationship with Inés, who is her comadre, and that giving explanations that no one is asking her puts her in a very bad place.

The famous one who was participates in programs such as Hoy and Sabadazzo indicated that Montijo will finally leave the Hoy Program, because he must completely rest his image at this time and that the morning star of Televisa will be subjected to many changes.

Mhoni assures that bad luck has been in the Hoy Program since Magda Rodríguez left, supposedly for a “job”, and that this would have reached production and of course, Galilea Montijo. The famous woman asked the driver to relax in the face of the situation.