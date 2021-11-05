11/05/2021 at 1:45 PM CET

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, spoke clearly and assured that despite the situation of their formation, “the overwhelming majority remain & rdquor; in Cs and has been convinced that “If I had wanted & rdquor; could have been in the PP in the same way that other former teammates have done.

During question time at ‘Los Desayunos del Periódico Extremadura’, Inés Arrimadas said in Badajoz that “whoever may be in Cs today criticizing the PP and tomorrow in the Popular Party criticizing Citizens, there is his penance & rdquor ;. “That could have been done by any of us, Tomorrow the PP welcomes us with open arms, we begin to criticize Cs and we have a little cargo there& rdquor ;, Arrimadas pointed out, adding that “indignity is not losing a seat, but keeping it at any cost & rdquor ;.

In this sense, the leader of Cs has said that she has been “more respectful with the PP than some of those who are now in the Popular Party criticizing Ciudadanos, who have said atrocities, without mercy & rdquor; of the popular ones. For Arrimadas “the PP is not an enemy, it is a partner party& rdquor ;, but “suddenly one day & rdquor; he is not going to convert to this formation to criticize Ciudadanos.

Regarding whether she has had an offer in this regard, the president of Cs has said that she is convinced that “it could be doing the same & rdquor; than some of his former teammates but he didn’t want to: “not just me, but many of my teammates who would also be the delight of other parties & rdquor ;.

“The transfer tag doesn’t rub off, it’s a permanent tattoo,” he said.