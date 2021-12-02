It was since last September when it was announced that an arrest warrant would be issued against the driver Inés Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga.

The marriage was singled out like other people for belonging to a criminal structure that was created expressly in the last administration, to allegedly divert billions of pesos from the public purse.

Therefore, the driver and her husband are accused of organized crime and money laundering, but since then their whereabouts have been unknown.

Through his social networks, Gómez Mont has been in charge of cleaning his image and continuing with a clear conscience as well as declaring himself innocent of all the crimes that are attributed to him.

The accusations have fallen like a bucket of water to the star’s family, but not to the followers of social networks, since the luxurious life that he has boasted has surprised more than one.

The model has pleaded not guilty on social networks. Photo: IG / inesgomezmont

From designer clothes, luxury cars, top-notch trips and a mansion were some of the things that always appeared on his personal Instagram profile.

And it is that the star was not afraid of haste how well he had a good time with his family, why so many followers began to question where his luxuries came from, because if I work on TV it was already very scarce.

Prada, Gucci, Chanel and more were some of the brands that abounded in the star’s wardrobe, as she always showed off the bags she carried, which had a cost of up to four thousand dollars.

His extravagant luxuries were evident in networks. Photo: IG / inesgomezmont

You only need to remember the outfit of Inés last Christmas, to realize that her tastes fell into extravagance, but if they remained in good taste, elegance and glamor in all its splendor.

Sweater Costs

It is no surprise to anyone that the “ugly sweater” or also known as Christmas sweaters, have become the main garment this time of year, as they are ideal for Christmas postcards.

Being a true fashionista, Inés couldn’t allow herself to be out of style or not look like only she knew how, so she decided to wear two different uff it’s on the occasion of the end of the year parties.

It is an exclusive European piece. Photo: IG / inesgomezmont

The first of them was an extravagant sweater model from the firm Dsquared2, which had a huge crown embroidered in the middle with golden threads, two royal eagles whose wings intertwine, animal print sleeves, made of 100% cotton.

Galilea Montijo’s comadre decided to combine the expensive press with leather pants and her hair tied back; According to the online store, the garment has a cost of no less than two thousand dollars.

And it is that expensive sweater also has two matching bows on the shoulders, while the sleeves are very much in the style of the Victorian era.

The piece costs more than a thousand euros. Photo: Screenshot of FashionRooms

Expensive Christmas decoration

In addition to her outfit, the decoration of her home was like a true North Pole palace, as her tree was decorated in white and red, revealing expensive items.

Spheres, ribbons, dolls and more were some of the accessories that the star decided to use to give her children a real Christmas and with a dream tree.

Although the official price of each item in the tree is unknown, many netizens have speculated that the decoration is around five thousand dollars, which includes the tree and other accessories inside his mansion.

The Christmas decorations were quite ostentatious. Photo: IG / inesgomezmont

Nowadays, the whereabouts of the star and her family are known, so many followers of the driver’s style will have to stay with the desire to enjoy not only her decoration but also her beautiful outfits.

