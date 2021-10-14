Inés Gómez Mont confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against her and her husband, Víctor Álvarez Puga, to enter a maximum security prison.

In a message on her Instagram account, Inés Gómez Mont assured that Judge Iván Aarón Zeferín Hernández issued an arrest warrant that seeks to imprison them in “a maximum security prison”, referring to the Altiplano prison, in the State of Mexico ( Edomex).

Inés Gómez Mont said that she is very afraid of going to jail and assured that the arrest warrants are for tax matters of which there were already “conclusive agreements” with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Taxpayer Defense Attorney. (Prodecon).

The television host and wife of businessman Víctor Álvarez Puga insisted on his “innocence” and assured that the case is an abuse of authority. He warned that they are not going to “shut her up” and that she will continue to fight with “all her might” for her freedom.

In her Instagram account, Inés Gómez Mont confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against her and her husband for tax crimes, which would include money laundering.

According to Inés Gómez Mont, the arrest warrant that seeks to place her in a “maximum security prison” is part of a series of irregularities due to the fact that the prosecutor, Carlos Romero Aranda, initiated a criminal proceeding against her despite not have the corresponding legal powers.

The wife of Víctor Álvarez Puga assured that there is a “thirst for persecution” against him and regretted that since last September 10, the existence of an arrest warrant had been leaked to the media that, at least at that time, did not it had been formally notified.

Inés Gómez Mont accused Iván Aarón Zeferín Hernández, Specialized Control Judge in the Accusatory Criminal System in the Altiplano prison, of being an “accomplice” of the authorities who persecute her, because at first he had not granted the order to his arrest; but finally he would have given in to the media pressure of the case.

“It is regrettable because it could have given us the opportunity to go free to deny any accusation. That opportunity no longer exists: The judge ordered to imprison us in a maximum security prison ”, he revealed.

Inés Gómez Mont and her husband are accused of crimes: embezzlement, organized crime and money laundering, for contracts of 2 thousand 950 million pesos that they managed with the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.