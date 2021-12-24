Life for Inés Gómez Mont took a turn of 90 degrees after the mexican authorities They will start looking for her and her husband. It was in the far 2020 when the driver showed off her luxurious Christmas tree, gifts and food; although in this 2021 things will change a bit.

According to the mother of the first husband of Inés Gómez Mont, the woman is hiding in Dominican Republic with her current husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez.

“The last I knew is that they were in the Dominican Republic, but I cannot assure you that they are still there. What I can say is that where my grandchildren are, Javier will go for them, “he said to TV Notes.

Luxuries and more luxuries of Inés, the “UGLY Sweater” for which she paid 30 THOUSAND pesos

From brand clothes, luxury cars, top-notch travel and a mansion were some of the things that always appeared on his personal profile of Instagram.

For no one is it a surprise that the “ugly sweater“Or also known as christmas sweaters, have become the main garment of this time of year, as they are ideal for women Christmas postcards.

Being a true fashionista, Inés could not allow herself to be out of fashion or not look like only she knew how to do so, so she decided to use two different uff it’s on the occasion of the end of year partys.

Inés Gómez Mont and her expensive ugly sweater PHOTO IG inesgomezmont

The first of these was an extravagant sweater model from the firm Dsquared2, which had a huge crown embroidered in the middle with golden threads, two eagles real whose wings intertwine, animal print sleeves, elaborate 100% cotton.

And it is that expensive sweater also has two matching bows on shoulderswhile the sleeves are very much in the style of the Victorian era.

The Ugly Sweater costs more than a thousand euros. PHOTO screenshot FashionRooms

Everything changed! After Christmas by Inés Gómez Mont

In addition to its expensive outfit, the actress was always characterized by her ostentatious mansion, as it was a huge property they had to leave after issuing an arrest warrant against them.

It should be noted that after the accusations against him, the star used his social networks to confirm that he already works hand in hand with his legal body to prove his innocence.

“I repeat it and I maintain it: I am innocent and this is an injustice”, you can read in one of his statements.

The driver and her husband are wanted in more 190 countries and everyone does not know his whereabouts, although at the end of 2020 they did not imagine what would happen; For precisely this reason, in December they showed off the luxurious Christmas decorations they placed in their home.

It was through his account Instagram that the famous shared the glamorous and huge Christmas tree that she placed in a large space of the house. Here the PHOTO:

“On behalf of this family, we wish you a beautiful good night. God bless you today and always. Merry Christmas,” wrote Inés Gómez Mont in 2022

Inés Goméz Mont PHOTO IG inesgomezmont

