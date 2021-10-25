Inés “N” and her husband Víctor reveal how much their fortune is | Reform

Millions!, Agnes “N” and her husband Victor “N” would have amassed a fortune of millions of pesos based on illicit enrichment, as assured by the Mexican authorities, who not only issued an arrest warrant against the couple, but also the red card has already been issued for them to be searched. by Interpol in more than 190 countries.

The famous television host and the brand new businessman accumulated billions of pesos based on invoices issued by their companies created solely for this purpose. According to the Mexican authorities, the couple’s companies received million-dollar service contracts that had to be carried out federally, which were not subject to bidding.

According to what was handled, Inés and Víctor “N” would have in their possession at least 3 billion pesos, an amount for which the arrest of both was indicated. The famous couple has been accused of operations with resources of illicit origin and tax fraud, related to contracts granted by the Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Rehabilitation (OADPRS).

Inés "N" and her husband Victor reveal how much their fortune is.

It is said that the former member of Windowing and her husband were reportedly alerted to the possibility of issuing the arrest warrant and were therefore in the United States at the time. It was from there that Inés “N” made use of social networks to ensure that the accusations were false and express her frustration at not being able to appear to clarify the situation in the competent institutions since she pointed out that there would be a “hunt” against her and her husband and would be ordered to take them to a maximum security prison.

The famous one described the facts as extraordinary, since they even assure, a person an authority for it, was the one who brought the case against them and the order of their arrest. Inés “N” claims to be innocent and to dedicate herself completely to her children and her family.

Despite what was said by the former host of Los 25+, investigations carried out by the media have shown that the television presenter would have registered her name as a trademark with the IMPI and not only that, because they assure that she is registered for billing a large number of services, including those of prison security that have been handled are part of the millionaire contracts in question.

However, what surprised many is that supposedly before this authority and under the same services the host of the Hoy Program would be discharged, Galilea Montijo, very close friend of Inés “N”.

Since the news of the former Ventaneando host, the cameras have been on Montijo, who has been very secretive about what she says about her friend and always speaks well of her and her family. However, there are those who assure that the driver from Guadalajara could be quite nervous about the case of Inés and that therefore she would seek to go to the United States soon. There are those who assure that Inés and her family are no longer in the neighboring country, but in Spain, trying to avoid extradition.