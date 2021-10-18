Inés “N” and the millionaire gift she gave to Galilea Montijo | Instagram

One of the favorite friends of Inés “N” has been in the eye of the hurricane like her, especially now that she discovered one of the perhaps several millionaire gifts that the driver gave to Galilea Montijo.

The story of this famous television personality and celebrity became even more popular although in a negative way because he is accused of receiving money, more than 3 billion pesos, for this reason he recently revealed that he already had a arrest warrant against him.

From the moment this situation was “uncovered” with the niece of the former Secretary of the Interior, investigation after investigation began to unfold, the situation reached such a point that her friends were also involved.

This because they were associated with luxurious trips and gifts where apparently it was Ines “N” who sponsored everything during that time.

Several of the friends who were related to her, began to delete some photographs of said trips and where they appeared next to her, however in the case of Galilea Montijo He has remained firm regarding their friendship, without deleting anything from his social networks.

Inés “N” and the millionaire gift she gave to Galilea Montijo | Instagram inesgomezmont

For years, the ex-driver of Ventaneando boasted a life of luxury in her social networks and her taste for giving millionaire gifts to her friends, such as the handbags that we found in Farfetch, a Portuguese luxury goods retailer founded in 2008.

Precisely a Hermes brand bag, the Birkin 35 model has a cost of more than four million pesos. It is said that Inés “N” gave this piece to the host of the Hoy program.

The defendant herself shared a photo on her official Instagram account, where she states that she is happy with the “detail” that she gave to her friend Galilea Montijo, this publication was made on January 16, 2014.

I also want to be your mana so that you can give me details like this, “commented a netizen.

The publication so far has 1,547 red hearts and 64 comments, where some fans were excited and surprised by such an ostentatious gift that today has a cost of $ 4,684,168 million pesos.

Inés “N” herself has a collection of these bags that she has boasted throughout her Instagram account, just days before she wore a pink look accompanied by this striking bag.