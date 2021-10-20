Inés N, her husband and 6 other people are wanted in 190 countries | Instagram

Just a few hours ago it was announced that Interpol issued a red card for the search and location of the famous and controversial driver Inés N and her husband Victor, plus six other people in more than 190 countries.

It should be noted that among the 6 more people Interpol is looking for are Emmanuel N, Eduardo N and Paulo N.

According to the first reports, Gómez and Álvarez, who are accused of money laundering for more than 3 billion pesos and tax fraud, are tracked to detect their whereabouts and be presented before the Mexican courts.

This is how the driver and her husband are already tracked in more than 190 countries with the collaboration of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) by becoming fugitives from Mexican justice.

According to diplomatic sources, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained the so-called Red Card, with which they will receive help from various nations to search for the artist and the lawyer after being accused of money laundering, embezzlement and organized crime. .

Inés and Víctor Manuel are accused of carrying out operations with resources of illicit origin for an amount of almost one billion pesos.

In addition to tax fraud related to contracts granted by the Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Readaptation (OADPRS).

The legal process was presented before a judge, who issued the arrest warrant in Mexico and if they were arrested, they would be incarcerated in an Álvarez Puga federal prison in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, and she, in the federal women’s prison which is located in Morelos.

On the other hand, Gómez Mont first gained attention as an actress in 1997 with the soap opera Tric Trac, then in 2002, she started working in the news production department of Televisión Azteca and later joined the entertainment department, Directed by Paty Chapoy.

In 2004 she received the opportunity to present the Sunday program Los 25+ until season five, due to her high-risk pregnancy she was replaced by the host María Inés Guerra.

He also had the opportunity to join the Ventaneando team and TV Azteca sports reporters.

Gomez then gained popularity with English-speaking audiences when, on Super Bowl Media Day for Super Bowl XLII, he attended a news conference with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wearing a revealing wedding dress and pleading with Brady. to marry her.