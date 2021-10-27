Inés “N”, reveal sentence that could be served in maximum security | Reform

Yes, Almoloya, the prison that was for a time the home of Joaquín Guzmán himself could be the new home of Inés and Víctor “N” since it has been handled that the order is to take them to maximum security jail and according to experts, the numbers Your sentence could be very high.

Lawyer Elliot Velher shared on his Tik Tok account how the situation could be for the former host of Windowing and 25+. The expert pointed out that the beautiful Agnes “N” could spend a long time in nothing more and nothing less than in the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya de Juárez.

Velher went further and has also spoken about the sentence that the friend of Galilea Montijo could receive for the various crimes in which he has been implicated, ensuring that the maximum sentence could be between 50 and 54 years in prison.

The expert indicated that this time can vary on whether there are aggravating factors that could even double it; On the other hand, to achieve the minimum penalty, we would be talking about 15 years in prison.

However, Velher spoke about the possibility that Inés “N” did not step into the prison and this would be joining the witness protection program, but for this he would have to provide information from someone higher up to help capture him.

He also spoke about the rumors that the television presenter would be thinking of divorcing to remove herself from the criminal process; However, she indicated that doing so does not solve anything since it is she who is directly accused of operating, not of being the wife of the one who operates, so she would remain in the same conditions before the law.

The attorney shared that this is what could happen; but the reality is that when Agnes “N” touch Mexican lands, it will be when the whole process begins that will determine if he will spend time deprived of liberty and how long it will be the same.

A few days ago, the presenter became news after it was revealed that Interpol was looking for her and her husband in more than 190 countries. It is said that before the arrest warrant, they were notified and managed to leave Mexico for the United States, from where they would have gone to Spain, supposedly, to avoid extradition.

The rumors are many and little is known, and there are even those who assure that Hoy’s host Galilea Montijo and her husband could be related to the business of Inés and her husband.

So far it only remains to wait for what the Mexican authorities determine and if they find the whereabouts of the famous Mexican couple.

After the news, the notes about the expensive bags, shoes, wardrobe and lifestyle of Inés and her family made news, assuring that she is the owner of a millionaire collection of bags and even has the most expensive in the world, which only have her and Melania Trump.