Inés “N” will step on jail, assures the seer Farath Coronel | INSTAGRAM

It has been several months since we found out that the famous presenter from Aztec TV, Inés “N”, was accused of participating in illegal businesses with her husband Victor “N” and since then he has dedicated himself to denying everything through his social networks and also to escape authorities.

The pretty one and talented artist made it clear that she was not interested in stepping on prison and that she would do the impossible not to do so, let us remember that having these charges could go directly to trial, since she was linked, and preferred not to face the charges, remember that many Even innocent people go to preventive prison and spend many of their months or even years in that place without the matter or case being resolved.

We are not saying that she is innocent, however, she has been in charge of ensuring it in an official statement that she launched some time ago, but since then she has not spoken or has not let us know where she is, of course taking care her children and her family from this situation that still haunts her.

According to the famous Seer Farath Colonel, the jail would be finally arriving this 2022 for the famous, ensuring that she and four very close people will fall, a surprise for these accomplices who have helped her evade justice, but also ensuring that she would be released on bail or protection, some benefit that would help her.

Of course, many people do not believe in these types of statements, provisions that are not fulfilled in all cases, however, it must also be mentioned that sometimes they are fulfilled.



Will Inés “N” set foot in prison in 2022?

For now, we will only have to wait to see if these claims come true, a topic that has been talked about a lot in the media and in the headlines.

It would also be important to mention that a few weeks ago an ex-mother-in-law of Inés “N” was asking her to please return her children, although she did not return, she asked that those who are her grandchildren could please return with their father and be with him, without need to live this hell.

And the lady is also a bit right, even though they are her children, she considers that going through a situation as complicated as they are can greatly affect their lives, in addition to the fact that their father has not been able to see them in good time.