It has already been several months, since September, that the authorities have been searching by sky, sea and land for Inés ‘N’, the famous television host and her husband Victor ‘N’, who is they were charged with illegal business.

The famous decided to disappear from the networks and from her public life, it is even known that she is not in the country or at least that is believed, she has been searched and they have not found her, even the Interpol issued a red token for his international search.

The increasingly complicated situation, its location is unknown and as the months go by it seems that it will not come to light, however, the information that is being given in the media indicates that they had hired an incredible firm of lawyers, the best and the most expensive.

And it is that even though the family has its own officeThey hired one of their friends to whom they are paying a lot of money as long as they seek and to reach an agreement with the law, to be able to take this process out of jail.

For them it is very important not to reach that point, they do not want to step on it for any reason and according to Marco Antonio Silva on his YouTube channel, she herself has given a message that she wants to help the authorities with the investigation so that they give her a conviction. less than they would give her if found guilty.



He began by saying: “While she remains a fugitive from justice, her lawyers are doing an impeccable job. They are trying to make an excellent negotiation to be able to reduce her sentence as much as possible and her husband, who may have something of a maximum of five years, this in exchange for being witnesses and that the authority helps them to purge the 50-year sentence that he would have to ” .

“They hired a strong law firm, it is not the one that her husband ran, it is one of his friends, the one who is directing this entire legal issue of the couple to be able to be supported.”

He concluded: “It is a very expensive office that charges per hour here in Mexico, it is very rare because they usually charge per case or per process. But in their case they are being charged by the hour, which means that it is brutal money that his family has had to pay because it is the one that is supporting them. What they want is to be able to rescue the couple at all costs and help them move on ”.