Inés “N” would be apprehended and sent to maximum security, revealed | Reform

Just like Joaquín Guzmán !, Inés “N” again appeared on social networks after it was revealed that there is an arrest warrant against her and that of her husband Víctor “N”. The former host of Windowing claims there is a “bad faith prosecution” against her and her partner.

Agnes “N” accepted the fact that she is being sought by the courts, but assured that she and her husband, the father of two of her children, had reached an agreement with the institutions they allegedly defrauded, the Tax Administration Service (SAT ) and the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon); so the situation should not proceed in this way.

The television presenter and very close friend of Galilea Montijo accused certain people and institutions of having other objectives with the arrest warrant for her and her husband; He also assured that he hopes the truth continues to come to light and that his innocence is revealed.

The former wife of businessman Javier Díaz accepted that there is an arrest warrant against them and went further, by ensuring that she was ordered to be taken to a maximum security prison, in the same style as Joaquín Guzmán.

Inés “N” would be apprehended and sent to maximum security, he revealed. Photo: Instagram.

Inés “N” also pointed out that some institutions revealed the existence of the arrest warrant with the aim that more than being judged by justice, it would be by public opinion, since she was a famous person.

But apparently it was more important for those authorities that I be tried and sentenced in the forum of public opinion, wrote the television host.

The former TV Azteca star confessed that she hoped to have the opportunity to present herself to government institutions to clarify the situation, but with what was issued with the authorities, she has been denied that opportunity.

That opportunity no longer exists: The judge ordered to imprison us in a maximum security prison, he added.

The popular presenter indicated that she fears that the affectations against her and her partner will continue; However, he also reiterated that he trusts that the truth will come to light, that his innocence will be proven and that he will not be silent no matter how much they try to do so.

I have faith that the truth will continue to emerge and our innocence will be proven. I repeat it and I support it: I am innocent and this is an injustice … They want to shut me up, but I will continue to raise my voice with all my might.

But this is not the only problem Agnes “N” has because this process could complicate everything, since Javier Díaz, her ex-husband could take away the four children they have in common. The restaurant entrepreneur has differences with his ex and wants to have his children by his side.

However, in the past the famous one has assured that the father of her children does not look for them and despite having years separated, she would have seen them only two or three times. He was the first husband of Agnes.

The presenter confessed in the past in an interview that she separated from Díaz for infidelity, nothing more and nothing less than with a very close friend and that it would be she herself who would find the evidence of what happened on her then partner’s cell phone.