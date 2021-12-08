Inés would be hidden in the Dominican Republic, they say | .

Strong revelations have been made to a famous magazine by the former mother-in-law of Inés “N”, Tita Bravo, who fearlessly shared that the mother of her grandchildren would be in hiding after being identified as a fugitive from justice along with her husband and children in the Dominican Republic .

To say of the woman, Agnes I would have been in this place; however, he cannot assure that he is still on this site, he told TV and Notes magazine. Bravo was direct in ensuring that her grandchildren must return to their father’s side and that Javier Díaz will go for them wherever they are.

The last I knew is that they were in the Dominican Republic, but I cannot assure that they are still there. What I can say is that where my grandchildren are, Javier is going to go get them, Tita shared.

The former mother-in-law of the television host who was part of Pati Chapoy’s team in Ventaneando assured that the children should be with their father, since Inés is a fugitive and that in her family they have never been related to crimes such as kidnapping, evacuation of taxes and others.

Ines is a criminal. My son is not a criminal and right now, if you see him, they would have more right to be (the children) with him than with her, because we have never been related to kidnapping groups, money laundering and without paying taxes. It is not our style, stressed the woman.

Tita Bravo assures that her four grandchildren are quite ill to see Ines desperate and crying all the time because of a situation that she pointed out “she asked for it herself”; more situation for the minors to return to the side of their biological father.

The woman was blunt in pointing out that what happened with the television presenter is “karma”, since she would know very well who she was messing with when joining her life with Victor. According to rumors, this man was the partner of Inés’s ex-husband’s sister, so his ex-family knows him quite well.

Bravo asks Agnes that he allows his children to return to Mexico, since they are not guilty of anything and do not deserve to spend their lives fleeing as fugitives; He asks him to let them decide and to return to Javier Díaz’s side.