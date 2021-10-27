10/26/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

FIFA President Gianni Infantino appealed to the global football community and governments around the world to offer their support in the face of the growing humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

Infantino made this request during a visit to the complex in Doha where FIFA, in collaboration with the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Afghan Football Federation (AFF), has hosted more than 150 Afghan refugees who were in grave danger due to their involvement in women’s sport.

“These girls and their families are here in a safe environment, in an enclosure built for next year’s FIFA World Cup.“said Infantino, who thanked Qatar and also the Albanian government, which was the first to offer its help.

“But we need the help of more countries, more governments and more members of the football family, who do not just talk about solidarity or help, but take action. We will continue knocking on all doors around the world, and we hope that this plea will be heard., this request for help, and open the doors to these girls, who all have an incredible story to tell, “he said.

FIFA recalled on Tuesday its intention to remove more girls, women and other people related to women’s sports in the coming weeks, with the help of Qatar, where players from the absolute female, under-23, and under-team teams are being evacuated. -17 and under-15 with family members, referees, managers, coaches and the secretary general of the AFF, Fazil Mohammad Shahab, who was very involved in the promotion and development of women’s football in the country.

“We often say that football fills us with hope. This is real life and being able to give real hope to these girls and their families, to make them build a new life, is something that cannot be explained in words.. It is very emotional to be here and I am very happy that we have been able to help many footballers and many girls to leave Afghanistan, and we will continue to do so, “added the FIFA President.