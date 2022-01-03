

Gianni Infantino gave these statements to Radio Anch’io Sport.

Photo: Pool / .

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, declared that the Eurocup could also be played every two years, like the World Cups, because “From a sporting point of view it works and the economic impact is positive for everyone ”.

“The World Cup every two years is not my request, but from the FIFA Congress which has requested a feasibility study ”, Infantino told Radio Anch’io Sport, where he highlighted: “We have done a very serious study, from a sporting point of view it would work, the economic impact is positive for everyone “

“The most important thing is that it is positive for the protection of national leagues and for the footballers themselves, there would be fewer games with a July hiatus. In Europe there is opposition, but this is a more inclusive way. Also the Europeans could have the same cadence ”, he added.

Infantino also referred to the effective playing time and he stressed that it is an aspect that should be studied.

“I am traditional, because soccer is a traditional sport, but modern in having no taboos. One of the biggest problems in our football is that, when there is a small failure, the player stays on the ground and does not move ”, He said.

Infantino also wants a Euro Cup every two years. 🗣️ He spoke for Radio anch’io sport. “From a sporting point of view it works and the economic impact is positive for everyone.” pic.twitter.com/BNKcZ7AYrw – Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) January 3, 2022

In this sense, he added: “You can think a little more in real time, it is not possible that in 90 minutes the matches last 47. So I don’t know if the stopwatch is the solution or not, I was against VAR at the beginning, but we saw that it can help the referee. What can help football is welcome, and so is the offside rule, which gives attackers an advantage. This is also one of the points we are studying ”.

Infantino on Paolo Rossi

Asked about the possibility that the Rome Olympic will be renamed the Paolo Rossi Stadium, In tribute to the beloved Italian player, a hero of the World Cup that Italy achieved in Spain in 1982 and who died in 2020, Infantino was enthusiastic.

“There is no one against ‘Pablito’, we have to support the idea of ​​putting the Olympic Stadium on Paolo Rossi. Nobody like him had an impact on Italians in the world, ”he said.

The Italian Government must rule on this possibility, after the Chamber of Deputies approved last Thursday an initiative in this regard with 87 votes in favor, 5 against and two abstentions.

“Since the 1982 World Cup, all Italians in the world were seen differently. For me, it has to be done, and fast. I congratulate Parliament and the Government. Young people must remember Rossi ”, he concluded.

You can also read: Biennial World Cup would increase GDP to more than $ 180,000 million dollars and would give two million jobs