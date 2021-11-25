The crescent inflation on USA not only has it affected the popularity of the president Joe biden, but it also hits the pockets of consumers, who will have to shell out a few dollars more than last year to buy the Thanksgiving dinner, since food has drastically increased in cost.

This 2021, dinner will cost consumers a average of 14% more, what represents the largest annual increase in 31 years, according to the American Federation of Agricultural Offices said. This represents the largest year-on-year increase since 1986, 35 years ago.

Americans will have to pay an average of $ 53.31 for a dinner for ten people, up from $ 46.90 last year, according to Farm Bureau shoppers who checked the prices of turkey, blueberries, muffins and other staples in stores from October 26 to November 8.

“Several factors contributed to the increase in the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner this year,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the Farmers Federation of America.

Why did the price of food increase?

The rising food and gasoline prices is putting pressure on the population as the pandemic complicates global supply chains and the economy does not finish taking off.

The Farm Bureau, which represents America’s farmers and the agricultural industry in general, told the inflation and supply chain disruptions as the culprits of the increase in the average cost of dinner, as indicated ..

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to predict consumer demand, adding to high prices, the Farm Bureau said. The average turkey prices, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving dinners, increased by 24% from 2020 at about $ 1.50 per pound.

Without turkey, the the price of food in general has risen 6.6%, and adjusted for inflation, Thanksgiving costs increased for the first time since 2015 and 7% more than last year, according to Farm Bureau data.

“The good news is that the nation’s top turkey producers are confident that everyone who wants a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a large one will only cost $ 1 more than last year,” the secretary said. of Agriculture of the United States, Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

For its part, the Department of Agriculture reported that the prices of Thanksgiving foods increased by about 5% compared to last year, according to government data.

