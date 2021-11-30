The rise in the CPI (+ 5.6% in November) reduces the purchasing power of families and fuels tax collection, which is already 4.5% above that of 2019

ALEJANDRA OLCESE

ELSA MARTN

Updated Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 02:00

The excessive rise in prices (in November they have grown by 5.6%, a record since 1992) is a phenomenon negative for the pocket of families, to which to date it has subtracted some 9,000 million euros of purchasing power; but it is positive from the point of view of collection public, since the income of the Tax Agency so far this year exceeds by 8.3 billion those obtained in the first ten months of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

This is so because the rise in prices fattens the monetary bases and feeds the collection; But the public sector also suffers the consequences of rampant inflation on the side of the spending. Specifically, the rise in prices will force revalue pensions by 2.5% in 2022, which implies an increase in spending of more than 3,500 million euros, and to pay a compensatory ‘pay’ to pensioners for the deviation of 2021, which, according to the calculations of Minister Jos Luis Escriv, will require a disbursement of more than 2,000 million additional. In total, more than 5,500 million additional euros for the CPI.

The salaries of public employees will not rise in 2022 according to the average inflation of this year, but the Government did approve in the draft of the General State Budget a 2% increase precisely to protect officials from the loss of purchasing power. This add others 600 million to spending next year, compared to 2021.

Both uploads seek shield pensioners and officials of the decrease in purchasing power that families in Spain are suffering from the rise in prices and that, according to Funcas, exceeds 9,000 million euros this year.





Faced with this loss, the collection of the Tax Agency has been driven by price rises and stands at the end of October 4.5% above of the first ten months of 2019. Inflation in the last few months has contributed to this difference widening, because in September it was 3.1%. This means that the Executive has 8,300 million more that then, despite the fact that activity or production (GDP) remains below the pre-pandemic level and will not recover until 2023, according to the European Commission.

“Apart from the recovery of the activity that is being witnessed in recent months (in the third quarter, total sales of large companies and corporate SMEs grew, in real terms, by 6%), the increase in collection is also fueled by price increases“, admits the Tax Agency in its latest collection report, published this Monday.

Strike to the renters and relief to those who have debts

This means that households not only have to assume higher prices in the supermarket, for example, but pay more in VAT as this is an indirect tax. The rental It will be another of the vital areas in which they will face an increase in costs, since most of the revision clauses are in accordance with the CPI.

As an example, the average rental price in Madrid According to Idealista, the city stands at 14.8 euros per square meter in October, so a rise with the average CPI (2.5%) would raise it to 15.17 euros. A 90-meter house will go from 1,332 euros to 1,365 euros, 33 euros more every month, 396 euros more a year because of inflation.

On Soria, where the average price per square meter is 6.7 euros, a rise of 2.5% will make a 90 square meter apartment more expensive by 15 euros per month, up to 618 euros. One year, the rise will mean 180 euros more for rent.

On the contrary, they will benefit from the rise in prices businesses and households that are in debt, since inflation eases the burden of debt. This is so because if you owe 10 euros and prices go up, when you return those 10 euros they will no longer have the same purchasing power that they had when you contracted your debt. And vice versa.

At the end of the second quarter (latest data available), the consolidated debt (loans and debt) of households and companies amounts to 1.67 trillion euros (144.2% of GDP), according to the latest available data from the Bank of Spain. For all the indebted (including the public sector), the rise in prices is beneficial from this point of view.

However, inflation is negative for those who have their money paralyzed in a bank account or deposit, since rising prices erode savings: as time passes and prices rise, each time we will be able to buy less with that capital.

Unions ask for pay rises

As every time a soaring inflation figure is known, the unions demand salary increases in the private sector to prevent workers from suffering a loss of purchasing power.

“UGT considers that the advance CPI data corresponding to November follow the line of the loss of purchasing power of wages, something that has a negative impact on the consumption capacity of families, weakening the foundations that support the economic reactivation and the creation of These data, with a price index of 5.6% (two tenths more than in October), imply a continuous worsening of the quality of life of the working class, especially in the one that is in a vulnerable situation, “they lamented this Monday.

Therefore, they ask that wages negotiated by agreement pick up this upload -to date an average increase of 1.55%– and that the Government is already working on a new rise in Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) for 2022, since the 1.6% increase approved for this year with retroactive effect from September is “very insufficient.”

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda daz, has also said this Monday that it is necessary “talk about decent and living wages“Beyond the minimum wage and not only in Spain but throughout the European Union, despite the warnings of different institutions (such as the European Central Bank or the Bank of Spain) that ask that wages not rise in line with inflation to avoid second round effects.

Spain leads the Index of Misery in Europe

The rise in prices in recent months and the persistence of the unemployment rate have placed Spain as a leader in Europe in the Misery Index devised by the American economist Arthur Okun, and that measures the economic suffering suffered by society as a result of the lack or decline of income due to unemployment and an increasingly high cost of living.

This index, which is made by adding the unemployment rate and the inflation rate, leaves Spain at first place in Europe, with 20.2 points (unemployment rate of 14.6% and CPI of 5.6%), followed by Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Italy and Sweden, according to the latest data published by the OECD.

All these countries have a Misery Index above average of the European Union, which stands at 11.5 points.

On the opposite side of the table are Netherlands (6.52 points: unemployment rate of 3.1% and inflation of 3.4%), Slovenia (3.9% unemployment and 3% inflation), Denmark (4.6% unemployment and price increases 2.9%) and Portugal (6.4% unemployment and 1.8% inflation).

