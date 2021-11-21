

The value of used oil has risen so much in price that thieves see it as liquid gold.

Inflation is hitting everyone and is causing actions not seen until today. According to a publication in The Wall Street Journal, used oil is also valuable and thieves are stealing it from restaurant dumpsters.

The price of vegetable oil has skyrocketed and this is having an impact on restaurants raising food prices and thieves resell the stolen oil, considering it a real liquid gold.

The value of cooking oil went through the roof this year this year and has put pressure on restaurants that depend on it for their food preparation, especially those that require larger quantities such as those that they cook french fries and chicken wings.

The Wall Street Journal points out that given the high prices, some restaurants pile boxes of oil in their basements, stretch the existing one and filter it more frequently so that it can be reused.

Furthermore, used cooking oil is also valuable and is collected and recycled to produce diesel fuel. Its price has increased 66 cents a pound, which is 80% in the last year.

Today selling used oil has become so lucrative that the number of thieves breaking into restaurant garbage cans, they steal the oil for frying and resell it.

Sumit Majumdar, president of Buffalo Biodiesel in Western New York, told WSJ that in the past three and a half years, thieves have stolen used oil worth approximately $ 30,000 in a single restaurant.

Buffalo Biodiesel regularly posts about oil thefts on its social media accounts, and in the last 24 hours it reported seven separate robberies at New York restaurants.

“These guys are making $ 1,500 a day.”Majumdar told the news outlet. “It is more lucrative than crack.”

Restaurants are facing many problems right now in the United States: labor shortages, supply chain problems, inflation, high oil prices and more theft of used oil.

