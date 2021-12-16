PABLO PARDO

Correspondent

Washington

Updated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 22:28

The Fed advance its plan to reduce monetary stimuli to curb the price increase. It will also start raising rates in 2022.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Kevin LamarqueREUTERS

The outlook for the post-Covid economic recovery is complicated. As in the rest of the world, the inflation continues unstoppable in the US, which has forced the Federal Reserve to make a 180 degree turn in its monetary policy. The US central bank has decided to double the rate of reduction in bond purchases that it had set just a month ago. Instead of buying $ 15 billion less each month, you are cutting your purchases by $ 30 billion. The objective is to curb the rise in prices in the United States, which has brought inflation in that country to 6.8%, its highest level since 1982.

To the buy less public and private debt the central bank injects less money into the economy. And when there is less of something, that is worth more. That also applies to money. And if money loses less value, there is less inflation. That is the logic behind the decision, which had already been hinted at by the president of the central bank two weeks ago in an appearance before Congress in which he declared that it is necessary to stop using the term “temporary” when referring to inflation. . Tomorrow the Bank of England and the ECB will also meet in a context marked by accelerating inflation in Great Britain and the euro area, although they are not expected to take action yet. The IMF yesterday asked London to raise interest rates.

The ‘Fed’ for now does not foresee increases in interest rates, and, as it has stated, it will not carry out decisions in this regard until the US labor market improves. But the members of the Open Market Committee, which is the central bank body that decides monetary policy, They foresee that in 2022 there will be three rate hikes. That means that within a year the official rates are between 0.75% and 1%.

It is a clear change compared to September, when the ‘Fed’ barely foresees a rise in the price of money in 2022. And even more so compared to the beginning of the year, since Powell had announced that, once the triggered bond buying was concluded Due to the Covid-19 crisis, rates will remain at their current level, between 0% and 0.25%, for a considerable period of time.

However, the president of the ‘Fed’ has not wanted to detail When to start raising interest rates after the end of the bond purchase. In any case, there are those who believe that the central bank is behind events. Narayana Kocherlakota himself, former chairman of the Minnesota Federal Reserve, declared yesterday that “the passivity” of the Federal Reserve, “has created the risk of repeat hyperinflation from the 1970s. “

The stock market reaction to the rise with an increase of only 0.2% after the announcement of the ‘Fed’, which had already been discounted by the market, and the public debt experienced a rebound of just three basis points in the ten-year bond. The price of oil also rose, despite the fact that on Tuesday the International Energy Agency had cut its demand forecasts for 2022.

The ‘Fed’ decision thus marks the end of an era characterized by ultra-expansive monetary policy that has mostly gone to the purchase of assets, from houses to stocks and that has generated certain episodes of speculative ‘bubbles’, such as the ‘fever’ to buy the 8,800 cryptocurrencies in the world and the NFTs . The disruptions caused in the global supply chain due to the irregular opening of the economies due to Covid-19 have triggered prices, and now central banks, who had been convinced that inflation was going to be a temporary phenomenon, are having to change course quickly.

The problem is that post-Covid economic recovery remains fragile, and labor markets are not reacting as expected. This is how 2022 has turned into a year of uncertain expectations in the economy. .

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more