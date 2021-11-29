11/29/2021

On at 09:22 CET

Agustí Sala

Inflation in november has shot up to 5.6% according to the advanced indicator prepared by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This evolution represents a new escalation, since in October the interannual rate stood at 5.4%, two tenths below. The level remains the highest in almost 30 years. Specifically, since 1992. The main responsible for the 0.4% rise compared to October have been the food and “to a lesser extent fuelsOn the other hand, this time electricity prices have weighed less, according to the INE.

These are high levels that erode the purchasing power of wages in full campaigns of the Black friday and the Christmas, in which the hopes are pinned to boost the consumption; and savings and increases the cost of the pension bill, which is linked to the average CPI for the year in November. Pensioners will have the right to a paguilla to compensate for the deviation in the CPI, which was 0.9%, which will represent more than 2,000 million euros.

In the midst of this escalation, the debate on the wage moderation suggested by the vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos and the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos.

In fact, the second came to propose a distribution of the efforts, which would also include the business benefits, to prevent inflation, which they consider a transitory phenomenonIt is precisely enraged and enters a price-wage spiral. But that will be tricky. On the one hand, the CEOE, which advocates wage containment, assures that while the compensation of workers has recovered pre-COVID levels, business profits are still 10% below. And the unions do not want to take the risk of further losses in purchasing power of wages.

In any case, one of the risks of this impulse in inflation is the so-called second round effects, through which these increases end up being transferred by companies to products and services to avoid losing margins. At the same time, it means the possibility of pressures to increase wages, since they lose purchasing power, thereby entering into a price-wage spiral. The average increase in the agreement was 1.55% in October, far from the inflation rate. And many agreements do not provide for the update with respect to current inflation.

De Guindos proposed, as a moderation mechanism, to link the wage increase to underlying inflation, that is, that which excludes the most volatile elements, as the Energy or unprocessed foods, considering that the rise in the general price level is a transitory phenomenon. Some employers welcome the idea, while unions reject any risk of loss of purchasing power of wages.