01/12/2022 at 17:38 CET

EP

The consumer price index (CPI) of the United States stood at 7% year-on-year last December, which represents an acceleration of two tenths with respect to the November figure and the highest rate registered in the country since June 1982, as reported Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor.

Food prices experienced an increase in price in December of 6.3% compared to the same month last year, two tenths more than the increase in November. On its side, energy inflation was 29.3% in the last month of the year, which represents a slowdown of four percentage points compared to the previous month.

Thus, without taking into account the impact of food and energy prices, the core inflation rate of the United States stood at 5.5%, from 4.9% in November.

In monthly terms, prices experienced a growth of 0.5% in December, compared to the rise of 0.8% in November. The underlying data accelerated by one tenth, to a monthly increase of 0.6%.

On Tuesday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, He stressed the central bank’s commitment to curbing the rise in inflation, opening the door for interest rates to start rising this year.

“If we have to raise interest rates over time, we will. We are going to use our tools to contain inflation,” Powell said during his appearance before the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Commission of the Senate of the United States, held on the occasion of his nomination for a second term as Fed chairman.

Most of the members that make up the Fed they estimate that during 2022 There will be three increases in interest rates, until they are within a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, according to the aggregate projections published by the monetary authority in December.

The next Fed meeting will occur between January 25 and 26, although some members of the organization have pointed to the March meeting as the most likely for the first rate hike to be decided.