

Gasoline prices alone rose 58.1% in November, the largest increase in 12 months since 1980.

Photo: Foto-Rabe / Pixabay

The US inflation rate increased by 6.8% over the past year, the highest increase since 1982, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning.

Inflation rose 0.8% in November after rising 0.9% in October. Price increases were observed in many sectors, including gas, food and housing. This is the sixth month in a row that the United States has experienced price increases.

Gasoline prices rose 58.1% in November, the largest increase in 12 months since 1980.

Within the food index, grocery store prices rose across the board for the third month in a row. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs had a 0.9% increase in November, while cereals and bakery products had 0.8% price increases.

The price index that does not include food and energy rose 0.5% in November after a 0.6% increase in October. Prices for new and used cars, home furnishings, clothing and airfares rose sharply last month.

Before the publication of these data on Friday, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying that the inflation rate does not reflect the current reality.

“It does not reflect expected price declines in the coming weeks and months, as in the auto market,” Biden said, according to The Guardian.

In the face of criticism from the opposition for the levels of inflation, in recent months, the White House has argued that current inflation is transitory, or just a temporary rise in prices caused by the pandemic.

Rising prices tend to be a critical political point for the party in power. Republicans are already blaming President Biden for the data released today.

It should be noted that some economists have pointed out that while inflation has been on the rise, the unemployment rate has remained low and wages have risen. And while consumer confidence has fallen due to inflation, spending has been strong and retail sales increased in October.

You may also like:

– Inflation in the United States: these are the products that increased the most

– In the US, employers expect wages to rise about 4% by 2022