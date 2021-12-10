The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the inflation in the last 12 months was 6.8%, where the indices of gasoline, shelter, food, cars and used and new trucks contributed more to the rise in prices.

The consumer price index increased 0.8% in November from 0.9% in October, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices continue to rise and the consumer portfolio resents it. Economists already say that inflation is the worst tax that can be paid, because with the same income we buy less and less things.

According to the latest inflationary report, these are some of the products that have increased the most:

Food

Inflation October: 0.9%

Inflation November: 0.7%

Inflation last 12 months: 6.8%

Energetic

Inflation October: 4.8%

Inflation November: 3.5%

Inflation last 12 months: 33.3%

Gasoline (all types)

Inflation October: 6.1%

Inflation November: 6.1%

Inflation last 12 months: 58.1%

Refuge

Inflation October: 0.5%

Inflation November: 0.5%

Inflation last 12 months: 3.8%

New vehicles

Inflation October: 1.4%

Inflation November: 1.1%

Inflation last 12 months: 11.1%

Used and new trucks

Inflation October: 2.5%

Inflation November: 2.5%

Inflation last 12 months: 31.4%

Electricity:

Inflation October: 1.8%

Inflation November: 0.3%

Inflation last 12 months: 6.5%

Transport service

Inflation October: 0.4%

Inflation November: 0.7%

Inflation last 12 months: 3.9%

Health care services:

Inflation October: 0.5%

Inflation November: 0.3%

Inflation last 12 months: 2.1%

All the products:

Inflation October: 0.9%

Inflation November: 0.8%

Inflation last 12 months: 6.8%

The year-on-year increase in the consumer price index stood at 6.8% in November, which represents an acceleration of six tenths compared to October and the highest rate registered in the country since June 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Department of Labor.

