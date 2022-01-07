The hundred influencers and characters on Canadian television who they threw a party without wearing masks, drinking and smoking inside the plane that took them from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, they will be processed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)

The Ministers of Transport, Omar Alghabra; of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos and of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, from Canada, ordered their respective departmental officials to investigate the allegations of non-compliance of the sanitary norms by covid-19 and the rules and regulations of aviation security.

“The health and safety of the personnel on board, as well as the passengers during the flight, is a top priority. We are aware of the unacceptable behaviors and cases of non-compliance with the use of masks and other air safety requirements that occurred on a privately chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun on December 30, 2021 ”, they stated in an official statement on January 4. .

Ce qui devait arriver arriva. Sunwing aurait décidé d’annuler vol qui devait ramener un centaine de Québécois demain soir à Montréal, au lendemain d’images-chocs published by the Journal of influenceurs faisaient le party. Autre vidéo de la fête 🎥 pic.twitter.com/A7ZnTaThtI – Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

They also threatened that “Travelers suspected of non-compliance” they will be forwarded to PHAC and any questionable or fraudulent documents will be retained.

“Providing false information to a Canadian Government official upon entering the country is a serious offense and may result in penalties and / or criminal charges. If found guilty, they will have a summary conviction and the traveler could face fines of up to C $ 750,000, 6 months in jail, or both. By endangering the lives of other people and causing harm, a traveler could be subject to up to 3 years in prison and / or fines of up to C $ 1 million in fines, “they explained.

On December 30, more than 100 people organized a party, drank, smoked and did not respect sanitary rules during a private event organized by James William Awad on a private flight of Sunwing Airlines, from Montreal to Cancun.

Even Le Journal de Montréal claimed that there were even sexual acts.

In the videos disseminated on social networks and published by them on their Instagram accounts, it is seen that they carried a person in their arms, they passed a bottle of vodka and a woman smoked an electronic cigarette inside the plane.

“There were more than a hundred. Various influencers, including participants of the reality shows: Occupation Double and Isle of Love. It was so violent and dangerous that the flight attendants they took refuge in the bottom of the plane during the entire flight “an anonymous source told Le Journal de Montréal.

When they wanted to go back to Canada after New Years, Sunwing canceled their flight because they did not accept the terms required by the airline. Those involved tried to use other airlines, but Air Canada and Air Transat refused to take them, arguing that the main thing was to protect the safety of passengers and crew. For this reason, the youth group was stranded in Cancun.

The case has been so shocking that even Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday “extremely frustrated” with the behavior of young people. “It is a slap in the face” to those who take care not to get sick from covid-19.

