

Detroit police confirmed that the anonymous informant would receive the large reward.

An anonymous whistleblower who led police to Ethan Crumbley’s parents, accused of shooting at a Michigan high school, will receive a reward of up to $ 20,000., according to a report.

“I understand, and I was talking to the sheriff and a couple of other people about that investigation, and it looks like the caller will be eligible for the reward,” Detroit Police Chief James White told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday. “So, I’m happy about that.”

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $ 10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of James and Jennifer CrumbleyEthan’s parents, who fled when wanted for their connection to the Tuesday, Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, the New York Post reported.

The Detroit Free Press detailed that the informant could end up receiving up to $ 20,000 for helping to find both parents.

The teenager’s parents bought the 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was used for the attack and allegedly allowed him access to it, and they would also be aware of the young man’s recent behavior, which could point to a denouement like the one that happened earlier in the week.

The authorities announced that they were formally charging Ethan’s parents with involuntary manslaughter, to which the couple disappeared, and that was when the anonymous informant took action in the search process.

Following communication with police, they were trapped in the basement of an art studio during the early hours of Saturday, and are currently being held on bail of $ 500,000 each.

This Sunday, Police claimed they identified a 65-year-old Detroit artist under the name Andrzej Sikora, who allegedly helped the Crumbleys hide from the police. So far it has not been found and was listed by the authorities as a person of interest.

The 15-year-old began a mass shooting at Oxford High School, where four people were killed and seven people were injured, and he faces charges of first-degree murder, terrorism and assault with intent to murder.

