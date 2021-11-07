Ingrid Coronado will host a reality show on TV Azteca | Instagram

They have recently revealed that the famous presenter Ingrid Coronado will be the host of “Todos a Bailar” the reality show of Aztec TV, a news that was released yesterday during the broadcast of the program Venga la Alegría.

That’s right, the host Ingrid Coronado will be in charge of presenting us every Saturday the new TV Azteca reality show, “Everybody dance”.

The beautiful and talented Ingrid Coronado will host the TV Azteca program “Todos a Bailar” and it is a reality show that will soon hit the screens with great rhythm, music and great participants.

The show will arrive through Azteca Uno and promises to introduce us to incredible dance steps through participants who will take the stage in search of an amazing reward.

The reality show “Todos a Bailar” will be directed by Ángel Aponte, and will premiere next Saturday, November 20 at 8:00 pm through the Azteca UNO signal, where eight families will compete for half a million pesos.

This is how the host returns to Azteca UNO to present this program every Saturday that promises to be full of joy, fun and glamor.

In fact, Ingrid recently revealed that she is happy to be part of this project, since in an interview with the program Venga la Alegría, she indicated:

Arriving with this project that has made me fall in love and happy because it has been a wonderful experience. It is a musical reality show where families will be participating. I feel like being with my false children bringing entertainment for the whole family ”.

On the other hand, the television host Ingrid Coronado has been married twice, as her first husband was Charly López, whom she married in 1998 and divorced in 2004, with him she had her first son, Emiliano López Coronado.

Years later the driver found love again and joined her life with Fernando del Solar, the couple married in 2012, however, they divorced just a few years later in 2015 and with him she had two more children: Luiciano and Paolo Cacciamnani Coronado.

The truth is that her return to the small screen was highly anticipated by her followers, who undoubtedly longed to see her again on the Ajusco television station, since that has been her home for many years and it was rumored that she would never return to go with your competition, Televisa.