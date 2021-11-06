Ingrid Coronado would return to Come the joy after 3 years | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous host Ingrid Coronado has returned to the show Come the joy After having left 3 years ago, they received her on that program and released incredible news for her artistic career.

As you may remember, at the end of 2018 Ingrid Coronado decided to leave Come joy, however, this November 5 they received her back with a red carpet, since she came to announce her triumphant return.

However, it will not return to the morning, but to the screen of Aztec TV, as host of the new program ‘Todos a baile’.

I was in this house for 19 years, it was an incredible time in my life and I was away for 3 years. It has been an incredible experience and I am very grateful to Azteca for this invitation, “said Ingrid in the room of ‘Come joy’.

Without a doubt, this is a great opportunity after being absent and taking a great break in front of the cameras.

Honestly, I received other invitations and I was happy doing radio, but when they tell me that it is a musical reality where the families participate and the stars are the children … I feel that the projects that I have enjoyed the most are the musical projects, such as La Academia kids “she said excitedly

It should be noted that when she left the morning, Ingrid said she was very tired, however, she preferred to take care of her family.

This is how at this time she wrote books, opened her YouTube channel and started as a presenter with Tamara Vargas.

With all the pain, with all the terror and fear that you can imagine, I made the decision to leave that program, “he said at the beginning of 2020 about ‘Come joy’.

As you may remember, in the beginning, she participated as a backup vocalist in recordings for Timbiriche, TVO, Chabelo, Denise de Kalafe, among others, and she also performed as a host at festivals in Acapulco and on the Univisión show “Control”.

After leaving television, I realize that I am more creative and that is why I worked on future projects that I will be sharing with my followers and I will be able to share content that will help them have a better quality of life, “he said then, although now he will return As a television presenter, perhaps her best known facet.

She joined the morning program Tempranito, hosted by Anette Michel and Alan Tacher, for the entertainment section.

She began acquiring more spaces within the program until she became one of the main hosts.