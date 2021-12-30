12/30/2021

On at 11:04 CET

.

The Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta He described today as “a great season to remember” the performance during the recently concluded 2021 campaign of his team, the Japanese Vissel Kobe, which finished third in the Japanese league, the J-League, thanks to “tremendous consistency.”

“It is the best season since I have been here and surely historically,” the one from Fuentealbilla said in statements released by the club, who was “very happy to experience these moments with Vissel”, where he has played since 2018.

“We have had a very good line of play, of results, and we have achieved the objective of being able to be in the Champions League,” he said about the classification of his club to play the “playoffs” that can give him access to the Champions League. Asia (AFC), the continent’s most prestigious club trophy in which your club failed to participate this past season.

The ex-Azulgrana footballer pointed out, however, that the team has a lot of work ahead of it and must improve both tactically, physically and in the game to continue advancing in its objectives.

“When we have achieved a goal, we will be required to stay there and take another step. It is what we have to achieve, maintain that line of work and try to improve in everything, because surely what we have done this year, next year will not serve us, “he declared.

Iniesta believes that Vissel Kobe’s achievements should not stay where they are, but continue to evolve and set improvement as “a constant”, to “improve in the J-League or try to fight for the league” and continue to set new goals.

Vissel Kobe finished the 2021 season third in the first division of the Japanese league, with 73 points, behind Kawasaki Frontale (92) and Yokohama F. Marinos (79), who will be in the Asian Champions League together with Urawa Red Diamonds, this year’s Emperor’s Cup champion.

The western Japanese team, where the Spanish also currently play Sergi samper Y Bojan krkic, finished 14th in the 2020 pre-season.