. Club defender, Íñigo Martínez, committed a maximum penalty against Real Sociedad on the last day of LaLiga and increased his record to 15 in the last decade: He is already the player who has committed the most penalties ahead of Sergio Ramos (13) and Djené Dakonam (10). The lions drew against Imanol Alguacil’s team on the last gasp with a masterful free-kick from Iker Muniain, who saved a point during his visit to the Reale Arena.

The Spaniard, who arrived from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018 in exchange for 32 million euros, hit Mikel Merino inside the area after the first hour of play and allowed Real Sociedad to get ahead on the scoreboard. Before his former team and former fans, the center-back was especially whistled throughout the game. So far, the player He has played 10 games so far in the 2021/22 season, where he has scored two goals, both key to scoring against FC Barcelona and Valencia.

The ex of the Real Sociedad leads a ranking which also appear Sergio Ramos (13), Djené Dakonam (10), Marc Bartra (9), Federico Fazio (9), Rubén Duarte (9), Jordi Amat (8), Dani Alves (7), Gustavo Cabral (7), Javi Fuego (7) and Facundo Roncaglia (7). With the txuri-urdin shirt, the center-back has played a total of 239 official matches, where he has scored 17 goals and has distributed six assists. In LaLiga, for his part, he has played a total of 235 games: he commits a penalty every 15 games.

Athletic Club consolidates in the upper part

The lions rescued a point on the horn during their visit to the Reale Arena, where Real Sociedad has not yet lost so far in the 2021/22 season. With the tie, Athletic Club consolidates itself in the noble zone of the classification with 18 points out of 33 possible in eighth position, just ahead of FC Barcelona, ​​with 16 points. They have five consecutive games in LaLiga without losing with two wins and three draws.

Marcelino García Toral’s team has only lost one match so far in the 2021/22 season: it was against Rayo Vallecano at Nuevo San Mamés, where he gave up all three points in the last gasp with a great goal from Radamel Falcao. The lions have scored points against FC Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Villarreal or Real Sociedad.