Carlos Rivera goes crazy with chef skills, they ask to be the turkey | Instagram

Carlos Rivera again caused a total euphoria on Instagram, as it would have rarely been shown, he figured collaborating with the Christmas dinner by preparing a turkey and it was all crazy.

The singerCarlos Rivera drove his followers crazy on Instagram after appearing in the middle of preparing the Christmas dinner, so the fans did not hesitate to react with very peculiar requests: “Inject me.”

The “composer“Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, appeared in one of his most recent publications in which he showed that he also has skills in the kitchen and actively participated in the Christmas dinner preparing the traditional turkey.

Carlos Rivera goes crazy like a chef and they ask to be the turkey. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “What is ours to stay”, “Other lives”, “Regresame mi corazón”, among other topics, appeared with a well fitted white shirt and wearing very discreet glasses, even the native of Huamantla, Tláxcala, was promoted to his followers.

Surely he too “mexican actor“You will receive a barrage of offers after your message.

Who would see me …. If you need a chef, report here, Rivera wrote in the publication that currently reaches 274 thousand likes.

The community of the riveristas did not take in reacting to the publication of the “former judge of La Voz Kids México“These were some of the comments that flooded the artist’s snapshot.

“You must have some defect, it can’t be, Come and inject me, please, I don’t need a chef, but if someone who shuts his mouth at my aunt when she asks about the boyfriend, will you help me? Or I need one like that,” were some of the mentions that filled the publication of the “exacademico”.

So also collaborators of “theater actor“like” Mamma Mía “,” The Lion King “, etc., they posted some messages on the snapshot.

Can you give me the third dose please (sic), said Juanpa Zurita; while Ismael Zhu added: “I would like to quote 20 person”

Given this, Augusto Rivera, 35, dedicated a Christmas message to his fans in another publication, filling them with the best wishes and affection.

“Just passing by to wish you a very merry Christmas, I hope that all the wishes you have asked of heaven and the child Jesus are fulfilled. I send you a very big kiss, many blessings and I hope that we will see you very soon at a concert, singing, celebrating of life. Happy, merry Christmas, “he mentioned in a short video on this same social network.”