Trouble continues in Denver. They get worse, rather. That the injury of Jamal Murray, their second most important player, ruined last season, in which they had the MVP and had made a strong bet with the transfer to get Aaron Gordon, did not presage that the next season would be, in matter of injuries, even worse. In frame, absolutely, to face the demanding winter season. And we will see how much it extends.

The start of 2020/21 cost them a lot who knows why. There were too many defeats. It was not a slab because in the end they fell in good position, they faced the Blazers and passed the first round, always mandatory for a team with those claims. In 2021/22 they have started better, avoiding the first doubts with a 9-4 that has now become 9-9 after five falls.

It was not by chance, of course. To the usual physical problems of Barton, who has a little mishap every year, the star has joined during this fateful round Jokic, with wrist discomfort, and the novice Hyland, who had to come out of his last game with an orthopedic boot. The first was already at the level of last season and the second was being a sensation coming off the bench. To these we must add a player who has already been confirmed to be out for the entire season, Dozier (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament), and another that can be it for a long time as well, Porter (pinching in the back). Still missing for Murray get back into contact training and eventually get back on the slopes. It’s too much.

The team led by Mike Malone, which has never had the unanimity of public opinion regarding its performance, has fallen a lot in the rankings and, despite the fact that now there are ten places and not eight those who fight in qualifying rounds, then it is difficult to come back if you fall too much in the first months. And in the case of these Nuggets it is also worrying that they have not found a balance.

There is always someone who can take advantage of these situations without evil. That’s what they are for. Nnaji can have more minutes; Bol has released good flashes when he has been, now he will gain presence; Campazzo was out of the rotation to now be important as a substitute outside; JaMychal Green has moved into the starting position while in the final year of his contract, he has a player option but can play his tricks better with opportunities like this.

Denver looks to the infirmary with great urgency and knowing that some teams that are underneath, such as the Kings, the Spurs or the Pelicans, can still improve.