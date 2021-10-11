DC has built confidence in its animated products through its work in recent years. Example of the above is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War – 100%, adventure that brings together countless comic book characters for a final fight for the welfare of the world. With the movie of Injustice so close to its premiere, the fandom was confident that things would turn out well, but it has not. The material has been leaked on the Internet and is already available on several pirated consumer pages, however, fans are not delighted with the product, in fact, it is the opposite.

When it was announced that Injustice: Gods Among Us would have its own animated film adaptation, fans applauded the decision and placed their trust in the project. With so many great animated DC movies, what could possibly go wrong? Although the tape was scheduled for October 19, 2021, someone had access to the files earlier and has leaked all the material on networks, making it possible to reproduce in pirated format. The most passionate fans have already had the opportunity to see it but the opinions are far from being positive.

The synopsis of the new movie Injustice Says: “In an alternate Earth, the Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane, causing a conflict in the hero. Superman decides to take control of Earth, Batman and his allies must try to stop him. ” This story has crossed borders and enchanted DC fans by the conflict it represents for the superhero genre: a corrupt Superman and, whoever his closest allies were, united to stop him. Even Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% developed the argument moderately in one of their final sequences.

The new movie of Injustice it had all the elements to shine among DC’s other animated works. The consumer public of these products have remained loyal for years and hoped that with Injustice things were as done as in other titles. But the factors have combined to make this project somewhat unsuccessful, because not only was it leaked before the official release, it is also assimilated as a bad film and that is the worst thing that can happen to any DC premiere right now.

Very soon we will know the consensus of the critics for the new film of Injustice. In the meantime, we can stay with the opinions of the fans who saw the leaked material. Here we present a series of tweets that describe the discomfort, could they be exaggerating the situation or do we really have a bad adaptation before us?

Remake the animated movie of injustice! They decided to kill The Flash in such a dumb and horrible way, etc., etc. This movie was not what we as fans wanted and expected.

This was the funniest take in the movie Injustice … the son of a bitch managed to seat them together and force them to end the war.

The Injustice movie is beyond horrible; much worse than any clip you see on Twitter will lead you to believe. I LIKE the story and even with that they did everything wrong. There is no structure, there are no themes, the characters die and are literally forgotten in the next scene. Nothing matters, nobody in this movie cares, we are going to watch television.

This Injustice movie is complete garbage.

Well that new movie about DC injustice sucked.

