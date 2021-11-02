11/02/2021 at 15:55 CET

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, offers from this Tuesday to all its users’In Short: Cristiano Ronaldo‘, an exclusive interview with the Portuguese forward, who this season has returned to the Premier League to defend the colors of the Manchester United, the team in which he became known on the international football scene.

The Portuguese striker was the author of the first of the three goals that his team endorsed the Tottenham in one of the most outstanding matches of the last day of the Premier League and that could be followed live on DAZN.

That desire to continue scoring goals and to continue lifting trophies is what keeps his motivation intact: “Inside me, I have the same hunger for titles & rdquor ;, says the Portuguese star.

At the interview, Cristiano Ronaldo refers to the new generation of footballers starting to settle in British and continental football: “I’m not just talking about football, this new generation, probably from the 90s or 95s & mldr; They see life, football and problems differently. I remember that in my generation, those of 85, it was more difficult to play in the first team. I remember how difficult it was to play for Manchester United. Also with the national team. But in the world today things are easier and they do not value them enough, is what I think & rdquor ;, explains the Manchester United striker, who has returned this season to the ‘Red Devils’ after triumphing at Real Madrid and at Juventus in Turin:

“On my second day with the group, I gave a speech at the hotel and said that I am proud to be here and I see great potential in this new generation of players. My desire, my mentality and my philosophy are the same. As a player I have changed, of course. He played more as a winger, he was faster, he dribbled more & mldr; And now I measure my goals more. I save the energy for the right moments to kill the game. The experience in the game makes you decide better & rdquor ;.

Cristiano Ronaldo He is clear about the path his team must follow to regain the path of victories and titles from previous eras: “I have not come on vacation, I have come back to win titles, if possible. And if we all think like that, I think it will be possible. It will be difficult? Of course. We have new players, new system … Yes, but that doesn’t matter. We have to think positive, believe, be together & rdquor ;. In addition, his return to the Premier League has allowed him to once again appreciate the differences with other leagues in which he has played: “In the Premier, the players are more honest, in my opinion. They don’t hit as many kicks & rdquor ;, says the Manchester United player.