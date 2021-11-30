Various studies have shown that derived from the pandemic, in the last two years there has been a considerable increase in diseases related to mental health and sleep disorders. Uncertainty, work, family and economic problems increased stress and worries. In particular, cases of insomnia and anxiety increased. The good news is that with some lifestyle and diet adjustments it is possible to decrease the intensity of the episodes. While we have talked a lot about some of the more relaxing ingredients such as medicinal herbs and spices. Today we gave ourselves the task of collecting 4 great evening smoothie recipes, made with scientifically proven healthy ingredients that are associated with anxiolytic and relaxing properties.

1. Almond and banana overnight smoothie

This shake has the genius of being made with very simple ingredients that in a way we all have on hand in the kitchen. Bananas provide three main nutrients that help improve sleep: potassium, magnesium and tryptophan. In particular, the magnesium content of the two base ingredients: bananas and almonds, is key to helping calm the nervous system. Generally, almonds are a great dietary addition to relieve stress and everything is related to its zinc content, which lifts our spirits, its magnesium content, vitamins B2 and vitamin E. Best of all, it is a recipe that does not contain added sugar, which benefits health and promotes a better rest.

Ingredients:

3 cups of unsweetened almond milk (vanilla or original) 1/4 cup of almond flour (optional) 2 medium ripe bananas, if you want the cold shake you can pre-freeze them 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Preparation mode:

Add all the ingredients in the blender and process until you get a smooth and smooth liquid. Serve at room temperature or cold. Almond and banana smoothie. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Plum and cherry smoothie

This smoothie is a wonderful recipe by Nourished by Nutrition, the ingredients it contains were delicately selected to benefit mental health and regulate sleep. In principle, the cinnamon and ginger give the cherry and plum smoothie a comforting flavor. For its part, tart cherries naturally contain melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, it is well known that foods rich in this substance are the best ally for naturally regulate the sleep cycle. Cherries are ideal for reducing the effects of insomnia and reducing muscle pain. For its part, plums contain powerful antioxidants that benefit the health of the nervous system and are also a good ally to increase melatonin levels.

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen dark cherries 1 plum (pitted) 1 5 oz cup almond yogurt (plain, unsweetened) 1/2 inch fresh ginger (grated) 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation mode:

Add all the ingredients in the blender and process until you get a smooth and smooth liquid. Serve cold. Plum and cherry smoothie. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Spiced oatmeal smoothie

Oatmeal is not only one of the most valuable superfoods of the moment, it is a true nutritional treasure that benefits health in every aspect. Its high fiber content and low glycemic index make it a good nighttime addition to enhance sleep and relax the body. Best of all, this recipe also includes Greek yogurt, which is high in tryptophan that promotes a healthy sleep cycle and decreases insomnia.

IIngredients:

1/4 cup rolled oats 1/4 cup water 1/2 cup milk 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt (preferably fat-free) 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for sprinkling Pinch of turmeric 1 apple, cored and chopped 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup 1 fresh date, pitted and chopped (optional) Ice cubes

Preparation mode:

Combine the oatmeal and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook for 2 minutes and reserve.In the blender glass add the rest of the ingredients: milk, yogurt, cinnamon, turmeric, apple, vanilla, maple syrup, date (if you want to sweeten), ice cubes and oats cooked. Blend on medium speed until you get a smooth and smooth liquid. Serve and sprinkle with cinnamon. Oatmeal smoothie. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Kale and kiwi smoothie

East all-green cocktail that induces sleep, relaxation and good health, contains kale, banana, yogurt, kiwi, and flaxseed. Wonderful ingredients to help calm your stomach before bed. In addition, almond butter also adds magnesium, which is a very important mineral for promoting sleep and relaxing the body from high levels of stress. In addition, it is an extraordinary drink to enhance digestion and strengthen the immune system.

Ingredients:

1 cup kale leaves 1 cup plain yogurt 1 ripe banana 1 tablespoon raw almond butter 2 teaspoons ground flax seeds 2 kiwis 1/2 cup almond milk

Preparation mode:

Add all the ingredients in the blender and process until you get a smooth and smooth liquid. Serve cold.

Green smoothie. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

