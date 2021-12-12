It is said that we must sleep at least eight hours a day. If the day has 24 hours, we would spend almost 30% sleeping, which would generate 70 days of sleep per year. Looking at it like this, it would be a waste of time to sleep so much, but what we really do during sleep is detoxify, repair and generate new cells and tissues. So sleep is the factory of life.

In modern society the volume of sleep has been shortened to a few four or six hours. This time would be mostly the REM portion or fast sleep, where the disconnection of the state of wakefulness and attention begins to move to the stage of deep sleep or REM. The latter is shortened, as we wake up early and go to bed late. Right there is the problem of insomnia.

Sleep debt accumulates over the days, months and years, wreaking havoc on our health and causing hormonal imbalances, immune system deficiencies, and stress and nervousness associated with increased adrenaline.

Also, loss of muscle mass, lack of concentration, high blood pressure, cardiovascular imbalances, early aging, heart rhythm disturbances, loss of libido, mental disorders, obesity, diabetes or insulin resistance, continuous migraines and headaches, decreased attention and concentration, depression and electrolyte imbalances. And when it becomes chronic, it can be a risk of death from a collapse of the heart system.

How to improve sleep habits?

-The first thing is not to skip meal times. You should try to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a steady pace and at the right times. Always try to have dinner before nine at night.

-If you drink coffee, green tea or another energy drink, always be before two in the afternoon.

-Do not do physical exercises before sleeping, since the nervous system is activated and you will not be able to fall asleep.

-Don’t take work to bed before going to sleep.

-Be relaxed and try to visualize a calm environment, such as the sea, a forest, etc.

-Don’t argue or get angry before going to bed. Turn off the phone and put it in sleep mode, two or three hours before sleeping. Not having television or computer in the room.

-Perform aerobic and strength physical exercises in the morning or in the afternoon, before 5 pm.

-We can rely on adaptogenic plants that help us sleep, such as passionflower, basil, verbena, linden, chamomile, peppermint or ashwagandha capsules.

-In some cases, melatonin or CBD is recommended, always with a doctor’s prescription.

We must monitor the quality of sleep, since the generation of growth hormones and testosterone depends on it. Both mean a long and healthy life.