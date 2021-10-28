A few months ago, Instagram announced in Spain and internationally that it was modifying the format of the links in its stories. They went from needing the famous swipe up gesture to stickers or stickers. However, this function was limited to certain types of users. Not now.

Links with stickers in Instagram stories are now available for everyone. As announced by Instagram itself, the function is open to all users, regardless of the condition of their accounts or how many followers they have. In this way, we can put stickers with the links we want.

This novelty was announced in June, and it was not until now that the stories in this format have not reached everyone, since certain requirements had to be met when ‘pasting’ these stickers in said stories.

Stories with links for everyone

In this way, you say goodbye completely to the gesture of swiping up on Instagram stories to open links. And it is that this movement generated problems with other gestures, since for example if the stories included this kind of links, users could not respond with reactions to those stories.

Links with stickers are very easy to apply. We simply have to create a story, tap on the ‘Link’ sticker and paste the web page we want. That is, it works like any other sticker on the social network, exactly the same.

With precautions

To date, these links were only approved for verified accounts or accounts with more than 10,000 followers. This was done to avoid, as far as possible, the misuse of other users of these types of links. And although they have now been open to everyone, Instagram will implement measures to prevent precisely this.

Instagram itself admits that any user can benefit greatly from these links and they ensure that they will monitor the uses of these links. To do this, it will detect when a user is sharing false information, incitement to hatred or spam in these links and will withdraw access to the links usually.

There have been not a few users who have asked Instagram to also allow the implantation of links in the form of stickers in the publications of the main timeline and other parts of the application. This will not happen, since Instagram made it clear from the first moment that the stickers would be limited to stories, and nothing else.

