Instagram and facebook on the way to merge their chats

Everything seems to indicate that the famous Applications They are about to merge their chats and without a doubt this will generate a great change in them, so we will let you know what you should know about it before someone else tells you.

The social networks of Instagram and Facebook Messenger are just one step away from integrating group chats.

As you may already know, the social networks owned by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Instagram, and of course the instant messaging application WhatsApp They are always looking for a way to improve cross-platform interaction, that is, a way to make the user interact with all of them through unified platforms.

In fact, recently, WhatsApp announced its arrival on the photography social network, Instagram, as a new contact option.

Now we know that the famous Facebook application is also working to unify the conversations of both platforms, to make it easier to access all the information in one place.

However, for several months Facebook had already announced the integration between Messenger and Instagram chat, until now we know the details of its operation and arrival date.

Through the most recent update, it will be possible to consult and send private or group conversations, optionally.

In addition, the famous Facebook application confirmed that with the new update it will also be possible to conduct internal surveys in group conversations on Instagram, a resource that is consequently inherited from the Messenger application.

On the other hand, another interesting novelty is the design of personalized chats, which will give it a more attractive appearance that can be adapted to the user’s tastes.

In addition, one of the songs is available inspired by the new album by urban singer J Balvin.

Finally, the application will show when a user is writing a message, in addition Messenger will adopt the “Watch Together” function that will now allow the user to share a screen with a group of contacts, or content simultaneously.

It should be noted that these news will be arriving in the coming weeks through an update on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

In fact, it was even being commented in the last hours that today would take place, since the three applications stopped working out of nowhere and endless memes and reactions have been generated on the Twitter social network. It is the only one that is in operation at the moment, since it is not owned by the same property.