Instagram has announced that it will be possible to view the publications in chronological order starting next year.

When you enter most social networks the normal thing is that an algorithm has ordered the publications that appear to you. Whether based on your interest in the people or entities that publish or because they judge on the platform what news may interest you, it is not usually possible to see them in chronological order. But that’s going to change on Instagram.

Although it is barely remembered, five years ago, Instagram users could view posts in chronological order, something that will surely return next year, as announced by Adam Mosseri, current director of Instagram.

Mosseri is these days clarifying some details about Instagram in the US Senate, such as those concerning the safety of minors on the social network, and among the multiple headlines he has given, he has also spoken about the expected chronological feed.

The words of the director of Instagram have been clear in this regard: they are “currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to release next year“This will not take too long and will arrive during the first quarter of 2022, they publish on The Next Web.

The goal is to give users more options and meet a long-standing demand, although Mosseri himself defended the algorithm-based system in a post on the Instagram blog last June.

Shortly after their comments in the Senate, they shared the same news on their Instagram account on Twitter:

We want to be clear that we’re creating new options – providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them – not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year! – Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

The chronological order when viewing the publications will serve to minimize the feeling that some users have regarding the manipulation that they may be receiving by the algorithm of the social network.

The change will also cause posts from the accounts they interact with the most to be lost.

It is clear that this will not solve some of the biggest problems they have in the company, but it is an option that will be well received by many users who are looking for a healthier and more transparent interaction with a social network that they do not want to leave despite the controversy that may be living in recent years.