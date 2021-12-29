Adam Mosseri has advanced some of the news that Instagram will have in 2022 in which it will bet fully on video.

Although companies try to guide users and add more and more functions, they are the same those who decide what interests them and opt for their favorite features to share content. On Instagram it seems that they are going to listen to the demands and their bet for 2022 goes through the videos.

Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, has advanced some of the ideas that they handle for next year in a sector in which there is great competition, spearheaded by the incredible TikTok boom that doesn’t seem to slow down. We cannot forget that TikTok has been the most visited website in 2021.

The fact is that this manager has shared a video through Twitter in which explains some of the approaches they will handle by 2022.

2022 Priorities 📝This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

As he admits, at this time they have to “rethink what is Instagram because the world is changing rapidly and we are going to have to change with it. “

Following the removal of IGTV a few months ago, they are going to give it a boost to the reels so that users continue to orient themselves towards these videos. In addition, they will also implement new ways of monetize content from creators trying to make a living on this social network.

In the same way, and without clarifying the details, it has announced that it will seek enhance messaging between users and some other topics that are especially in demand, such as greater transparency on the part of the platform and parental controls more optimized, clarify in Engadget.

It can be understood that these ads, in which he has not paid too much attention to explain, seek improve the image of the company after all the controversies experienced during 2021. Recall that some pushed Adam Mosseri to testify in the Senate and so far the responses of the company have not been very convincing.

Ultimately, we know how Instagram will start 2022, but it is difficult to imagine what will happen during the rest of the year. It is a social network that must be in continuous advance and Mosseri’s words serve as indicative of the ideas they handle.