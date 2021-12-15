Australian artist Thea-Mai Baumann has seen ten years of publications of her works on her Instagram account erased after the change of Facebook’s corporate name, to Meta. Now Zuckerberg’s company has returned it to him.

The message that appeared to Baumann on her screen: “Your account has been blocked for impersonating someone else” left the artist frozen. And is that his account, which operates under the alias @metaverse, was canceled on November 2 when Facebook, owner of Instagram, changed its corporate name to Meta.

The Australian artist’s account, which she opened in 2012 and which currently has almost 3,300 followers, consists of his works, architectural photographs, portraits of friends … and after the launch of the new Facebook name, Baumann had a feeling that something was going to happen with all his published projects.

“A couple of days before my account was deactivated, I got a lot of people contacting me, asking me to buy my account and also other people saying they wanted my account,” he said.

Knowing in advance that your account was going to be canceled, coined an NFT from the first image he had on his account, a fake flamingo looking at a plant. Still, Instagram blocked his account. He also claims to have tried, days before the Facebook name change, contact the platform to verify the existence of your account. However, there was no reply.

After two weeks without access to your account decided to go to the New York Times to tell his story. Thanks to this, on December 2, a month later, the Meta company itself contacted the artist to find out the status of her account and finally turn it on again, claiming a bug in the system.

“I feel like if it hadn’t gotten into the media it probably would have been forgotten throughout the process, just completely ignored. It would have disappeared. It would have disappeared throughout the metaverse, the Meta rebranding,” Baumann said, as not only does he have one account linked with the name “metaverse”, if not a whole fashion, makeup and aesthetic brand behind.

It is quite questionable that Meta only responds once the whole world has echoed this woman’s situation. Too the account suspension may have been carried out by automated systems. Be that as it may, the impact of this artist on social networks has seen an increase in her followers, thus making her entire brand known.