After launching stickers to include links in stories to all its users, Instagram announces a new feature: “Now you.” It is already available in Spain and allows you to respond to a story with another creating a chain of images between users, similar to threads on TikTok.

One of the main goals of Instagram is to inspire users to continue consuming and generating content. That people meet new accounts to follow and interact with them manages to retain users within the social network.

Functions like “Now you“They seek to encourage these relationships by generating a network between stories. The function is now available to all users and its use is very simple.

How does it work?

Just as followers can reply to a post with text messages, audio or by sending emojis, it will now be possible to reply with another story. In this way, a user can be the one to start the chain or be part of it responding to another story.

Function “Now You” of Instagram Omicrono Omicrono

To start the chain, it is simply necessary to publish a story with a photo, a video or a text as usual. After editing it with the stickers you want, among the options there is a sticker with the title “Now you” (Add Yours, in English).

In that sticker there is space to put a message with which to encourage the rest of users, for example, “Your Halloween costume” or “How about your weekend?”. By pasting it somewhere in the story and posting, contacts who see it can click on it and submit their related stories.

Uniting people

Instagram sends a notification every time another person has replied to this story with another, just as it does with simple text comments. The story that the other person sends is published on their profile and links with the same sticker to the storie that is answering.

Function “Now you” of Instagram Omicrono Omicrono

This means that the followers of that person will be able to reach your storie through theirs and thus follow the chain meeting new users and communicating with them. It is a new option that the social network offers to create challenges or collaborative threads as it happens in other social networks such as Twitter or TikTok.

However, Instagram warns that the contents of private accounts will continue to be protected. In this way, the chain would not be so open and it preserves the privacy of the users.

