The social network is interested in doing the same as the competition and promoting the Reels with large sums of money for those content creators with more followers.

Instagram is offering huge sums of money to influencers. It seems that it wants to compete with TikTok with its Reels and for this it is expanding the bonuses that content creators could choose.

In July of this year, Instagram announced its bonus program for Reels. Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would pay one billion dollars to creators until 2022. It was not very clear how that distribution of money was going to happen, but now there is new information.

Some users have revealed that they have received messages in which The company offers a sum for making Reels and that these reach a number of visits to get the maximum bonus. So far, a Reddit post has revealed that someone has been offered a maximum of $ 35,000 if your Reels get 58.31 million visits in a month.

They have also been echoed in Business Insider. According to them, Sam and Cori Werrell have been offered money to create Reels content for their 283,000 Instagram followers.

To the smaller content creators have been offered more modest amounts. Some have received offers of between $ 600 and $ 1,000, having around 50,000 followers. Although it seems that the number of followers has nothing to do with the amount offered, given that another account with half the followers received offers of up to $ 8,500.

The rules of these bonuses do not seem to be completely defined. This program would be in its early stages and they have not regulated the parameters to distribute the money yet. These amounts are expected to continue to fluctuate for a time.

With an eye on TikTok

Instagram isn’t the only one that has created a bonus program for its short video clips. YouTube and Snapchat offer their own incentives to creators. In August, YouTube announced that it would pay up to $ 10,000 a month for popular videos, and Snapchat recently announced that it would offer various rewards to incentivize video making.

Three social networks that are suddenly interested in short videos. It is the way they have of try to harm TikTok, whose numbers continue to grow according to their popularity.

TikTok It is one of the applications of the moment. We teach you how to use it and some tricks to take advantage of it. Is that how it works.

TikTok announced in September that it had surpassed the 1 billion active user mark. monthly. Some numbers like those have not sat well and the rest of the platforms are trying to fight against their growth.

We’ll see how it ends, but if you are a content creator, be attentive to your networks, because you might get money for making clips on Instagram.