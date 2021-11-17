Instagram is paying creators to post Reels with direct bonuses. Since launching the program this summer, Instagram has gradually expanded incentives to more creators.

Instagram has bet heavily on retaining talent on its platform, and has improved the financial compensation it offers its creators with a series of bonuses, in an attempt to get them to publish more Reels.

For the month of November, Instagram offers some creators a maximum bonus of $ 35,000 (around 30,000 euros) if the creators’ reels accumulate about 58 million views in a month, according to documentation accessed by Business Insider.

The Reels bonuses were launched in July after Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook (now Meta) would invest $ 1 billion in its creators through 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by the presentation of a “Reels summer bonus”, the first way creators could get paid direct from Instagram for posting short-form videos.

Bonuses vary and Instagram has not explained how the formula is calculated. In fact the difference between the maximum bonuses offered to creators can be quite wide.

For example, 2 meme creators have been offered a different maximum bonus, with a difference of $ 3,000 (2,500 euros).

Travis Hawley was recently offered a maximum bonus of $ 5,500 for 9.82 million “bonus plays” (also known as views), while another creator, Jackson Weimer, was offered a maximum of $ 8,500 for 9, 28 million views during the same period.

“We are testing new ways to pay creators, so there may be fluctuations as we get started,” a Meta spokesperson tells Business Insider.

“The goal here is to help as many emerging creators as possible to win, and in the long term,” the spokesperson said. “In general, we are working towards custom bonuses, where the amount of bonuses and the number of plays allows the creator to earn significantly in a way that is achievable and transparent. “

However, creators do not need to reach the maximum bonus (or views) threshold to get paid. As eligible creators continue to release Reels and hit milestones, they will be able to earn money and get paid.

“In the Reels Play bonus, the first views that creators receive will lead to higher payouts, because everyone should have the potential to win, even if they are just starting out,” clarifies the spokesperson.

Below you can see a timeline that specifies how much money Instagram has offered to different creators as a maximum bonus since July 2021, according to the documents it has had access to. Business Insider:

July: $ 500 for 200,000 views (400 euros). October: $ 800 for 1.77 million views (690 euros). November: $ 1,000 for 1.74 million views (860 euros). November: $ 5,500 for 9.82 million views (4,700 euros). November: $ 8,500 for 9.28 million views (7,350 euros). November: $ 35,000 for 58.31 million visits (30,400 euros).

Who receives these bonuses?

Creators who have been offered these bonuses range from lifestyle influencers to meme accounts, some with hundreds of thousands of followers and others with far fewer, such as “micro” influencers like Maddy Corbin (who has 51,000 followers). On Instagram).

Instagram offered Corbin a maximum of $ 1,000 (about 860 euros) if he accumulated 1.74 million views on his reels before November 5, according to documentation provided by Corbin.

Jera Foster-Fell, a lifestyle content creator and motivational coach with 181,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1.3 million on TikTok, received a notification on her Instagram that she was eligible for a Reels bonus with a maximum from $ 8,500 (7,300 euros) last week, he says.

“My reels are fairly average performers,” Foster-Fell tells Business Insider. “When I’ve seen that I have to reach a collective of 9.28 million views in about 30 days … My initial reaction has been like, I’m not going to do that.”

But the bonus “definitely gives me an incentive to try,” he adds.

Then there are Sam and Cori Werrell, who have 283,000 followers on Instagram (and more than 310,000 on TikTok). The couple was recently notified that they can earn a maximum of $ 35,000 (30,400 euros approximately) by accumulating some 58 million views on Instagram, according to documentation accessed by Business Insider.

Two other creators commented that they were also offered $ 35,000 maximum bonus on a TikTok that Foster-Fell posted about the Instagram bonus program.

“I think platforms are fighting for creators and they are fighting for content, even though there are more creators and more content than ever right now,” shares Sam Werrell.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Lucas Gª Alcalde.