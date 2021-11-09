11/09/2021 at 15:35 CET

EP

Instagram is nearing the launch of paid subscriptions, which will allow access to exclusive content from the creators, and this function has already appeared in the code of its US app in the Apple App Store.

This has been reported by the TechCrunch portal, which has accessed the records of the App Store through two third-party intelligence tools (Sensor Tower and Apptopia), with which you have observed purchase options for a service called Instagram Subscriptions, or Instagram subscriptions.

These functions have appeared in the version of the Instagram application for the United States for iOS mobiles, where the social network is expected to begin testing the new paid subscriptions.

Different types of paid subscriptions for Instagram have appeared in the code of this application, with prices ranging from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. Other forms of payment called Instagram Badges (badges) have also appeared, with a cost of 0.99, 1.99 or 4.99 dollars.

This news has been discovered after the founder and director of Instagram, Adam mosseri, already advanced in May its plans to launch a paid subscription service that would allow creators to obtain direct payments from their users in exchange for access to exclusive content, among other benefits.

One of the forms of these subscriptions can be Exclusive Stories, which were reported by the reverse developer Alessandro paluzzi in August, which include, in addition to access to inclusive Stories, a badge that is displayed in direct messages or when commenting.