12/08/2021 at 22:18 CET

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, assured this Wednesday that his application helps alleviate the suffering of adolescents and that the published documents according to which it is harmful to young people are a mischaracterization by the press.

“The information published about our internal investigations has been mischaracterized,” said Mosseri, who also assured that many adolescents have said that Instagram “helps them when they are suffering with the difficult moments typical of age.”

The head of the popular image platform (owned by Meta), testified before the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection of the Senate of USA, where he was called as a result of the publication of the so-called ‘papers of Facebook‘, a series of internal company documents leaked to the press in September.

Among other things, the leaked papers suggest that Instagram is harmful to a portion of its younger users and that it is especially “toxic” for adolescents, since it “aggravates” the problems that one in three girls have with their body image.

Negative perceptions

Mosseri, for his part, downplayed these studies – commissioned by the company itself – by ensuring that some of them were based on the experiences of only forty adolescents, and said that their sole purpose was to inform the company of the most negative perceptions of Instagram by users.

“(The studies) did not measure cause-and-effect relationships between Instagram and real-world problems,” assured. Mosseri also tried to convince senators that this is a problem that goes beyond a specific application, citing a poll according to which TikTok and YouTube are more popular with American teenagers than Instagram.

“As young people use multiple platforms, it is critical that we address their online security as a challenge for the entire industry and that we develop solutions and standards at the sector level, “he said.

Specifically, Mosseri suggested the creation of an entity that determines the best practices to follow with regard to three questions: how to verify the age of the users, how to design experiences that are appropriate to each age and how to create parental controls.