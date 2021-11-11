Instagram, one of the most popular social networks among young people in Spain, is testing a new function that recommends users to take a break of the application itself. This novelty responds to recent criticisms that accuse this and other social networks of being harmful to health.

Facebook and Instagram have been accused of their toxicity and the consequences they have on the health of adolescents. A report from the company itself, now renamed Meta, assures that “32% of girls say that when they feel bad about their body, Instagram makes them feel worse“.

In response to the numerous reports published by The Wall Street Journal that reference this toxicity, the company announced this new feature that is now being tested. “Take a break” is scheduled to arrive in December to all users to encourage rest and, for example, avoid addictions.

Take a break from Instagram

Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, has announced the imminent function through a video on Twitter. “If you participate, encourage taking a break from Instagram after spending a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20 or 30 minutes,” he explains.

In the next few days, those users chosen for the test will see the function appear on their initial wall of the application. There they can learn about it and activate it. According to Mosseri, the alert will be activated after browsing for a while between the posts of the social network.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬

We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.

I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

At first, Instagram described this measure as an alert that would jump when the algorithm detects that the user has been watching content that is not beneficial to their well-being for a long time. The new information focuses more on exposure time than on the type of content the user is exposed to.

Still, “Take a Break” consists of a simple suggestion so that the person rests every so often, leaving the social network. Whether they are adults or teenagers, they will be able to ignore the message and continue browsing. “Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app,” says Mosseri.

The user can choose the maximum time of use for the application to notify him when he has exceeded those 10 or 30 minutes within Instagram. The social network will recommend you take a deep breath, write or listen to a song, in short, look for relaxing activities that require leaving the application.

Disconnect from mobile

When the testing phase of this feature ends, Instagram plans to roll out it to all users in December. During this time, the experience with the use made by the people chosen for the test will be improved.

If more help is needed to disconnect from technology or these applications, Android and iOS have features such as parental control o Digital well-being. Tools that help control the time spent in front of the mobile screen and deactivate applications and notifications that can tempt you to re-enter the device.

