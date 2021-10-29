After years without being able to link any type of content, Instagram takes the step so that its users can put web addresses in their publications. You no longer need to have 100,000 followers.

Surely at some point you wanted to share an article, an interesting news or the website of your cousin’s cookie store. And you realized that it was impossible to do it through Instagram (and that’s why you left the social network).

You could only put the address by hand but it did not become a hyperlink, it was mere text. What makes it useless to put it in networks because nobody points it out and then searches for it at their own risk.

But why was Instagram doing that? Well, because they were interested that only famous people on their platform could take advantage of this feature. Thus they had better controlled advertising and could better monitor advertisers.

Luckily for everyone, the need to have a whopping 100,000 followers like before is going to disappearr, and it is that Instagram announced that it would change the operation of the links in the Stories (in Spanish the stories) and it seems that they will not break their word.

With this update, all Instagram users can now share web links in the Stories that upload and these will be active so that when one of our followers clicks on it they are automatically directed to the web in question.

Previously, Instagram required users to be verified, have 100,000 followers and the form was quite strange since it consisted of a link that only activated if you swipe your finger on the screen from bottom to top (it was not very intuitive).

After realizing that this feature should not be used only by companies and celebrities, the Instagram management decided that it was time to open the opportunity to all its users, as it creates greater engagement and interaction between creators and followers.

As for concerns related to spam or malicious links (malware, come on), Instagram says that accounts repeatedly found to use these links to share misinformation or hate speech will end up losing access to it.

This new feature may be 4 years late, but better late than never.