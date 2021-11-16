Related news

Instagram wants to end false accounts within its social network, one of the most popular in Spain. For verify that users are real people and corresponds to the photographs they publish, the application has begun to request a small video moving the face from one side to the other.

In the middle of the year, this social network announced new measures to verify the age of users and reinforce the safety of minors. In turn, Twitter is also applying identifiers and rules for fake accounts.

They are all the efforts that social networks are applying to reduce the presence of false profiles on their platforms. Instagram for its part uses artificial intelligence to recognize your instagramers with a little video of her face.

A selfie video

When a person wants to register his face to be able to unlock his mobile or computer through the facial recognition system, he faces the camera and turns his face. In this way, the devices save all the data of that face from various perspectives.

Instagram’s method is similar, the application has begun to ask its users to record a small video by moving their faces sideways. This novelty has been found by the social media analyst, Matt Navarra, in whose captures you can see the message of the application.

Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity

The company that owns Instagram, Meta (new name for Facebook), promises not to collect the biometric data from that video or to use the facial recognition technology developed by the company. The video will be deleted in 30 days from the servers of the social network.

With this video, the artificial intelligence algorithms created by Meta can confirm that the user is a real person and allow you to create a new account. In this way, bots are prevented from starting profiles, but the creation of profiles for topics other than personal photographs of an individual is allowed.

On Instagram, many accounts are dedicated to displaying illustrations, photographs or the brand catalog. The profiles of artificial humans, computer-created influencers who do not hide their digital identity and have thousands of followers, have even become popular.

For new accounts

At the moment, it is not clear if this measure is being applied only to people who want to create a new account. The recording of the video would have a similar objective to the captcha test in which the “I am not a robot” box must be checked.

However, this measure may also apply to existing accounts. It is not the first time that Instagram updates the information of its users, even if they have been using the application for years. This last year, they have begun to ask about the age of the users, a message that appeared between publications.

The social network is giving time to include the birthday date, but it will end up forcing you to provide that information if you want to continue using the application. They also pretend use artificial intelligence to verify that the age corresponds to the photos that the person publishes and that they are not lying.

