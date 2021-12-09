Related news

Surely when browsing Instagram you have come across tons of messy posts from the people you follow. This is one of the most controversial decisions the social network has made in recent years: displaying personalized posts using AI. A decision that users in Spain have not liked and that Instagram will reverse in the future.

This was announced by the person in charge of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, in a hearing before a subcommittee of the United States Senate regarding the security implications of the social network for children. Instagram you are working on a chronological feed, That would show the users’ posts in the order in which they are published, as reported by TechCrunch.

And the fact is that the algorithm-based feed that the company introduced in 2016 has had many more detractors than defenders on the platform. Especially after Instagram adjusted said panel of posts to include Recommended posts from other unfollowed users.

Instagram picks up cable

Mosseri was testifying in said Senate subcommittee after the controversies related to with Instagram and child safety. Senators from the United States questioned Mosseri about problems related to the use of Instagram by minors, and the development (now paused) of Instagram Kids, the version of the social network for pre-teens.

The person in charge of Instagram took advantage of this appearance to announce various security measures for the application, and also to announce that Instagram was working on a chronological feed. In this way, the publications will be displayed in the order in which they were published, and not in an order based on artificial intelligence as is currently happening. Mosseri, on the other hand, has not investigated whether this feed will continue to recommend other people’s posts from other unfollowed users.

Currently, the order of appearance of posts in the main Instagram feed is based on artificial intelligence algorithms. Based on user activity, configure the order of appearance of these posts based on what the user considers most important.

Despite the fact that Instagram has defended this model on numerous occasions, the users of the platform have ensured that this model is not only not the most appropriate, but that reduces visibility of those who base part of their work model on the platform. For now, it is not known when this feed will be available, although Mosseri’s statements suggest that this will be an option, as is the case on Twitter.

Security measures

Because a good part of the senators’ criticism was based on in the statements of Frances Haugen, Former Facebook employee who disclosed important data regarding the company’s business model. The leaked documents Haugen showed confirmed that Facebook allegedly encouraged disinformation and polarization on its social network to achieve financial returns.

In addition to this announcement, Mosseri proposed the creation of a “body” to establish universal practices on the use of children’s data and improve parental controls. This body would receive information from civil organizations, regulators and parents themselves to create universal protection standards.

In addition, last Tuesday Instagram launched the Take a Break function. This launches a notification to users to ask them to stop using the application for a while, if they have been using it for a long time. Finally, next year Instagram will post more parental controls for parents on Instagram.

